Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BKI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

