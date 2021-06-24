Korea Investment CORP Purchases 21,048 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3,113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,104,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,116 shares of company stock worth $48,978,499. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $161.33 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

