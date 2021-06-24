Korea Investment CORP Sells 13,700 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

NYSE:MTB opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.55. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

