Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,500 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avantor by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

