Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.57. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 27,074 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

