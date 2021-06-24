Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.61. 8,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 340,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,648.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

