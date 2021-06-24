La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.48. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 148,646 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a market cap of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28.
In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.