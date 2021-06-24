La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $4.48. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 148,646 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LJPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of $126.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 59,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $264,141.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 265,020 shares of company stock worth $1,165,039. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

