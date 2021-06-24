LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,111 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

