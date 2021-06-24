L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIQUY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

