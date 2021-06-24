L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIQUY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of AIQUY opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.