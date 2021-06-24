Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,017. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

