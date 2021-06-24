Lcnb Corp Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,631. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

