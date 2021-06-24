Lcnb Corp Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lcnb Corp cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

