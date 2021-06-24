Lcnb Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.38. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,727. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $144.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

