Lcnb Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,612. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

