Lcnb Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $489.51. The company had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,008. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $311.27 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.