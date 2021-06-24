Lcnb Corp Sells 1,036 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lcnb Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,065.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 31,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 263,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

