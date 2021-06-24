Lcnb Corp Sells 2,380 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,257,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBEF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.36. 31,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,074. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45.

