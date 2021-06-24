Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lemonade were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

