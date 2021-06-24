Leslie Stretch Sells 31,585 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

MDLA stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medallia by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

