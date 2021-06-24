Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 506.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Leslie’s worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,401,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,965,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $940,146.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111.

LESL opened at $27.05 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

