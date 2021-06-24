Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,550.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,550.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,961.75 or 0.05792832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.10 or 0.01441292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00393642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00121968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.23 or 0.00662129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00386490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007135 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038695 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.