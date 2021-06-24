LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPL. TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 275.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

