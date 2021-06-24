LHT (LHT) Hits Market Cap of $134,665.13

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. LHT has a market cap of $134,665.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007824 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000242 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

