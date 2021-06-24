Li Auto (LI) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Li Auto to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Li Auto and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85 Li Auto Competitors 920 2289 2607 148 2.33

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.62%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -194.88 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 37.97

Li Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Summary

Li Auto competitors beat Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

