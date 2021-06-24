Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

LBRDK stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

