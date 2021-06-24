Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 1,389 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

