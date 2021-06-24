Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in RadNet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in RadNet by 14.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

