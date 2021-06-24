Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 73.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

