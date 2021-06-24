Lido Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

