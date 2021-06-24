Lido Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.93. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

