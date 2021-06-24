Lido Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

