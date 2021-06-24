Lido Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

