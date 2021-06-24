Lido Advisors LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

