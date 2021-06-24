Lido Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 850.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,428 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 829.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 800.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

