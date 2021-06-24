Lido Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 850.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,019.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

