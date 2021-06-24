Lido Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

