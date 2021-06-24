Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 2,594 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

