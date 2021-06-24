Lido Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $146.46 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

