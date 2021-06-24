Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,788 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.