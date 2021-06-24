Lido Advisors LLC Sells 73,547 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,547 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,554,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,895,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.46. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 904,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

