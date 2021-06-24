Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

