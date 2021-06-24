Lifesci Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock worth $1,848,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,646,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,829,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

