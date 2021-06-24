LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) shares dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 20,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,154,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,171,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

