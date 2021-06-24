Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 806,848 shares.The stock last traded at $82.34 and had previously closed at $82.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of -71.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 67.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 432,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 175,142 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.