Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman Sells 512 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $10,035.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $4,410,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

