Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman Sells 512 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $10,035.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.
About Limoneira
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
