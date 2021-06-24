Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNC. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $62.80. 44,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,421. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

