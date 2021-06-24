LiquidApps Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $9,048.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00091831 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

