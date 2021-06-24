Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $1,615.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.30 or 0.00881318 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,225.53 or 0.98800152 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,941,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

