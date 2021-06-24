Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will report $472.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $472.80 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $307.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.48. 1,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,413. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.11. Littelfuse has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

