Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.